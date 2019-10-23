In Bozeman and Livingston this weekend you can ditch your apples to support local charities

BOZEMAN- Apple trees make delicious snacks for wildlife.
They attract unwanted visitors maybe a grizzly bear or two. Well, this weekend in Bozeman you can have your apples turn into cider for free.
Lockhorn Cider House wants to take them off your hands, all you need to do is drop your apples at Lockhorn or the Livingston Food Resource Center.
The apples in the Livingston area will be distributed to people in need and the leftovers will be transported to Lockhorn Cider House in Bozeman to craft into a specialty hard cider.
The cider that is going to be made from the apples will help local charities and those apples also won't end up on the ground to attract wildlife looking for lunch.
“One of the benefits of picking all these apples and turning it into cider is to reduce the human-bear interaction,” Anna Deal the owner of Lockhorn Hard Cider said, “the apples left in the trees attract the bears, they climb up into the trees break the branches and people don’t like that.”
For every 25 pounds of apples you bring you get a gift card to redeem for free cider or if you're delivering a person to Lockhorn Cider House you can collect your cider there.
Deal adds that the reaction has been overwhelming and very positive.
If you don’t want to clean up the apples yourself, they do have volunteers who are willing to come and get them for free.
Funds raised from the apple cider that’s going to be sold it’s going to benefit the Bozeman Symphony, Haven and the Gallatin Valley Land Trust.
To get more information you can click here.