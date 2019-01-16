If you have moved to Bozeman lately or around Bozeman you know that it's hard to find housing.
The downtown Bozeman partnership is addressing that problem in the 2019 Downtown Bozeman Improvement Plan which you can view here.The plan outlines improvements that can be made to downtown and the surrounding areas over the course of the next several years.
Research in the plan outlines that based on population growth in Bozeman about 12,700 new units will be needed by 2045 to support all the people living in the city. It's specifically outlined that downtown will need roughly 400 to 800 units.
Construction has already begun on some downtown units.
Many forms of housing types are being discussed such as townhomes, duplexes and apartment complexes.
Downtown does not want to follow a one-size-fits-all approach to housing. They understand studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments are needed downtown.
One of the proposed ideas in the plan is apartment complexes with active ground floors. The ground floors with future office spaces and retail shopping and the upper units would be living spaces.
Currently, there are 323 housing units under construction or in the approval process. Some of these projects already underway in downtown include the 18 unit Block M the 12 unit NEBO, the 16 unit Wilson and the proposed 16 unit Southside Lofts.
The partnership is asking for feedback and taking comments from the public here until Friday.