The American Humane Society estimates more than a 100,000 dogs die each year from riding in a car that crashed. The holiday travel season is stressful for a lot of families, but it can be even more stressful for your furry friend.
During the 2017 holiday season AAA reported the majority of Americans, more than 107 million people, traveled by car. If your pet is your road trip companion, there's some important safety tips to remember.
CATHY MIKE-SELL THE VETERINARIAN AT THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF WESTERN MONTANA RECOMMENDS WHEN YOU’RE HITTING THE ROAD -- KEEP YOUR CAT IN A CARRIER. AND IF YOU’RE TAKING A DOG, MIKE-SELL RECOMMENDS RESTRAINING IT TOO
"Dogs they have harnesses for dogs, there’s a lot of good studies that say those harnesses are really safe. When there’s an accident they really protect the dog from being injured," Humane Society of Western Montana Veterinarian Cathy Mikesell said.
The harnesses connect directly to your seatbeat and cost anywhere from $12 to $100.
While some families are increasingly sedating their pets for travel, Mikesell said you should talk to your vet before going down that road.
When it comes to flying with your pet, planning starts when you book your flight.
"When you make your reservation for your ticket, then you want to make your reservation at that time ya know with your pet," Flathead Travel Advisor Nancy Grenager said.
Most airlines only allow two to three pets in the cabin, so book well before take off. While every airline's fees are different, expect to spend an additional $200 for a round trip flight for your cat or dog.
"You need to check with your airline, every airline is different, every single one, all will require a health certificate, all will require adequate vaccinations, and how those are checked, each airline is different," Mikesell said.
Regardless of how you're getting "home for the holidays," one simple step will ensure your pet makes the return trip safely too.
As you travel for the holidays, a super important thing is to have your dog or cat properly identified like a tag, with your name and your current phone number on the animal. So when you get to your place and the animal is stressed, and your niece opens the door and the cat escapes. When someone finds it, they can reach you," Mikesell said.