BOZEMAN, Mont. - The impeachment process of President Donald Trump continues in Washington, D.C., as the final vote on impeachment in the House of Representatives is expected to take place on Wednesday.
A House Rules committee is meeting on Tuesday to discuss ground rules for a floor vote on the two articles of impeachment brought against the president: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Outside of D.C., supporters of the impeachment movement are gathering across the country to make their voices heard. The "Nobody is Above the Law" events are organized by nonprofit MoveOn.org Civic Action.
Nine rallies were planned across the Treasure State on Tuesday. In Bozeman, dozens gathered on the steps of the Gallatin County Courthouse with signs, bullhorns, bells, and even Cheetos, a nickname given to the president by opponents.
Bozeman residents Suzanne and Arlis Wood attended the rally on Tuesday night.
“This is one way to assert your feelings and try to support what you feel might be important," said Suzanne.
"If the people are loud enough, [our voices] and others - millions of others tonight - it may impress a handful of them to listen, to pay attention to the evidence, and vote in favor when it comes up," added her husband about the impact rally participants could have on Republican senators.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke Tuesday about the Senate's impending trial, which - if Trump is impeached in the House - would determine whether or not to remove him from office.
"As [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] herself once said, it is the House obligation to, quote, 'build an iron-clad case to act.' That's Speaker Pelosi. 'It's the House's obligation to build an iron-clad case to act,' end quote. If they fail, they fail," said McConnell. "It's not the Senate's job to leap into the breach and search desperately for ways to get to 'guilty.'"
While the Bozeman event was focused on impeachment, speakers and supporters at the rally also touched on other criticisms of the president, including immigrant children being held in detention centers and Trump's relationship with Russia.