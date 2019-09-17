BOZEMAN, Mont. – 232 years ago, the United States Constitution was signed in Philadelphia.
That piece of paper is the same document that legislators pore over everyday while making our laws, and that’s especially true when it comes to immigration law.
Immigration law, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and citizenship were the issues Montana State University focused on during a presentation at their annual Constitution Day event on Tuesday.
The event commemorates the day the Constitution was signed in 1787.
Two prominent Bozeman lawyers spoke about how the U.S. Constitution is interpreted when it comes to border security, immigration, and Dreamers.
As attorney Hillary Carls pointed out to students on Tuesday afternoon, it’s the constitution that guides Americans through complicated issues like immigration.
“When it is difficult is when our constitution is most important,” Carls said. “The Constitution protects our most vulnerable populations. And it sets the base and the floor of how we treat these people."
Students also had the chance to get in the mix through a discussion on the issues during a question-and-answer session and a panel led by political science and history students.