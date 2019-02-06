MISSOULA - Emergency crews are keeping busy Wednesday, as icy roadways have led to several accidents in Western Montana.
At least a dozen incidents have been reported from the Butte, Missoula and Kalispell areas since 6:00 AM Wednesday. Many of those crashes have resulted in delays, reduced speeds and blocked lanes.
Cold wind chills and fresh snow have made for dangerous travel conditions.
Emergency responders throughout the state are urging drivers to take their time and use caution Wednesday.
Cold temperature are expected to stick around for several more days.