Ice causing roof mishaps

GREAT FALLS- Just last week, multiple roofs caved in under the weight of heavy snowfall in Puget Sound. With that being said our problem here in Great Falls, isn't necessarily the snow build up on your roof, but the ice buildup.
So we talked with a local a roofing contractor, who tells us a client of theirs is actually battling this exact problem as we speak.
In Montana, we tend to get drier snow that melts pretty fast because of a buildup of heat from your home and the sun. Once night time hits, the ice starts to add up, expand, and shoot underneath your shingles making your ceiling inside look something like what you see right now.
"Older houses or any houses, you want to look for signs of leaking including watermarks on your ceiling, bubbling in your paint or drywall,” said Kyle Milligan, a local roofer.
The only way you can really prevent this problem from happening is clearing out your gutters once spring finally rolls around. As for right now, the best thing to do is just be cautious about looking out for any potential leaks.