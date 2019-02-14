Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES OVER THE SOUTHERN PASSES EXPECTED, WITH UP TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS. BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED, WITH WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN PORTIONS OF BEAVERHEAD, MADISON AND GALLATIN COUNTIES. WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF THE COUNTIES, INCLUDING MONIDA, RAYNOLDS, AND TARGHEE PASSES, AND THE WEST YELLOWSTONE AREA. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER. ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 14 2019 AT 04:13 AM AVALANCHE WARNING THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER IS ISSUING A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING FOR THE LIONHEAD AREA NEAR WEST YELLOWSTONE, THE CENTENNIAL RANGE, THE SOUTHERN MADISON AND SOUTHERN GALLATIN RANGES. HEAVY SNOW AND WIND ARE CREATING UNSTABLE CONDITIONS. NATURAL AND HUMAN TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. AVALANCHE TERRAIN AND AVALANCHE RUNOUT ZONES SHOULD BE AVOIDED. VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS EXIST AND THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS RATED HIGH ON ALL SLOPES. CONTACT THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. WEBSITE: WWW.MTAVALANCHE.COM AVALANCHE HOTLINE: (406) 587 6981 THIS WARNING WILL EXPIRE OR BE UPDATED BY 6:00 A.M. ON FEBRUARY 15, 2019.