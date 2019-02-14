UPDATE 5:41 PM
I-90 is now open in both directions between Lookout Pass and St. Regis, Montana. Drivers are still being told to drive carefully because there is snow in the area.
ST. REGIS, Mont. - Westbound traffic on Interstate 90 remains closed from St. Regis to the Idaho State line due to avalanche danger.
Eastbound lanes about five miles east of Lookout Pass have re-opened after several semis crashed just after 12:30 PM, Thursday.
The Montana Department of Transportation says westbound traffic is closed indefinitely because of the danger. An avalanche expert is on site assessing the situation.
A statement from MDT says, "we will reopen when it is safe to do so but we have no timeline on when that may occur."
An avalanche Wednesday afternoon shut down the westbound lanes. A detour has been set up in the area.
Below is a press release from the Montana Dept. of Transportation:
HELENA --The Montana Department of Transportation has closed the westbound lanes of I-90 from St. Regis to the Idaho border. On February 13th at approximately 3:30 pm multiple avalanches occurred west of St. Regis. On February 14th the snow and debris from those avalanches were removed; however, several minor slides have occurred since then, and MDT maintenance crews are currently clearing those areas of snow. There continues to be areas of instability increasing the likelihood of additional slides.
MDT has an avalanche expert on site and is accessing areas of instability for additional mitigation. As soon as it is safe to do so, MDT will reopen westbound lanes of I-90 to the traveling public, but it is unknown at this time when that will occur. Eastbound lanes will remain open, but this is subject to change based on conditions.
Travelers may consider an alternate route of MT 135 at St. Regis to MT 200. Once in Idaho, travelers can divert back to I-90.
The public is advised to stay out of the road closure area and not travel beyond the closure – even on foot.