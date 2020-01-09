UPDATE- A semi-truck and smaller red vehicle are involved, total blockage around exit 309 just outside of Bozeman.
A tow truck was just arriving on scene at 10:15.
Expect to wait if you’re heading in the direction of Missoula.
Right now, Bozeman Fire is blocking entrance onto I-90.
BOZEMAN -Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a complete road block due to an accident on the Burlington Northern overpass on I-90 in Bozeman Thursday around 9:30 a.m.
The accident involves a semi and a Ford Explorer, according to MDT
Montana Department of Justice is reporting unknown injuries.
MDT says drivers must take an alternate route through the East Bozeman Interchange.