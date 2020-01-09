UPDATE- A semi-truck and smaller red vehicle are involved, total blockage around exit 309 just outside of Bozeman.

A tow truck was just arriving on scene at 10:15.

Expect to wait if you’re heading in the direction of Missoula.

Right now, Bozeman Fire is blocking entrance onto I-90.

BOZEMAN -Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a complete road block due to an accident on the Burlington Northern overpass on I-90 in Bozeman Thursday around 9:30 a.m.

The accident involves a semi and a Ford Explorer, according to MDT

Montana Department of Justice is reporting unknown injuries.

MDT says drivers must take an alternate route through the East Bozeman Interchange.

