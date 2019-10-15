JEFFERSON COUNTY -- The southbound lane of I-15 between Basin and Bernice is temporarily blocked off due to a rolled over semi truck.
The crash happened around 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday night.
According to MHP Trooper Michael Zufelt, the semi truck driver was carrying peat moss, and was going to fast for the weight the truck was hauling.
The semi truck driver took a turn sharply, and tipped the truck over. No other cars were involved in the incident. According to Trooper Zufelt, the driver walked away with only minor injuries that were deemed not serious.
Cleanup crews were called to the scene.
This is a developing story, we will bring you more information when it becomes available.