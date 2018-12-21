BOZEMAN - Surrounded by public land and jaw-dropping vistas, lovers of the great outdoors have been drawn to Montana's fastest growing city for years. And now, a company that helps outdoorsmen and women get outside is following suit.
From your Netflix account to the Gallatin Valley, the wildly popular MeatEater TV series headquarters has relocated, and like many businesses, is making Bozeman its home.
Steven Rinella, host of MeatEater and Chief Creative Officer for the company of the same name, and Kevin Sloan, MeatEater, Inc.'s CEO, opened up to Montana Right Now about the company's move to Bozeman. From their perspective, the decision to move the headquarters to Big Sky Country was an obvious one. Rinella claims it was the only place that everyone in the company could agree on.
"I moved to Montana a long time ago," the writer, outdoorsman, and media personality says. "Lived here for a decade in various cities across the state, and have desperately wanted to get back."
MeatEater, Inc. is the newborn media and lifestyle company behind MeatEater's brand and expansion beyond the identifying show. The TV series first aired in 2012 and has since had seven seasons, the most recent of which released under Netflix's helm.
But since being created in February 2018, the company's size has exploded. Three months ago, MeatEater, Inc. had only four employees. Now, they've just finished hiring their 20th. Rinella and Sloan say they hope to hire ten more people in the coming months, recruiting from both in and out of Bozeman.
Sloan, a longtime Montana resident, credits Bozeman and the Treasure State for the level of talent they've been able to pull into the company. He says they've brought in people from much larger markets like Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, and San Francisco: "the opportunity to have a job in, around their passions and their skills here in Bozeman is a great draw for them."
Rinella goes one step further: "I feel like over the years [Montana] has kind of emerged as the spiritual center - or the heartland - of the American outdoors...It seems like this is where some of the most exciting conservations are having, are taking place in this space. So, it's always just felt to me, if you're gonna do it, do it here."
More than just a TV show, the company is behind a podcast, books, and conservation work. Being hunters themselves, it was important for Rinella and Sloan to find a place that could support all of their passions. But both hope MeatEater's relationship with Bozeman, just like a hunter's relationship with the outdoors, is symbiotic.
"There's working here," Rinella clarifies, "and then there's living here. So, I don't view a relationship with Bozeman like, 'Oh, here's the perfect place to extract what I need from it.' We're all excited to be productive, helpful members of a community. It's something that goes beyond work, right? It's lifestyle."