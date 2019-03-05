Hundreds of students test knowledge on global affairs

Nearly 300 of Montana's brightest students gathered at the University of Montana to test their knowledge on global affairs.
Many of the students come from rural communities, and the event exposes them to what's happening in the world.
The Montana World Affairs Council hosted the competition where the students were quizzed on everything from topics like NATO, North Korea and space policy, among others.
"Its a two day event where high school students are immersed in global affairs education. They meet people from all over the world, they meet students from all over the world. They meet ambassadors and diplomats and counsel generals," Montana World Affairs Council Executive Director Janet Rose said.
Rose said the event is meant to open the eyes of Montana's future diplomats.
"I think that's what we owe to young people. To let them know that they can dare to dream, that they can have opportunities," Rose said." "This is simply about preparing them to go out into the world."
More than 50 teams from over 30 schools competed.
"Most of the kids will tell us, 'I had no idea what this was about but I’m so glad I did it,' and it becomes a highlight of their year," Rose said.
Shyane Williams is one of those students. This is her third year competing.
"It’s super exciting to know about all the different things going on the world and realizing there's more than just small town Columbia Falls, Montana," Williams said.
Students from Gardiner won the Academic WorldQuest. The winners will get a $1000 scholarship if they choose to attend UM. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation will sponsor the students to compete in Washington D.C.
"It’s about opening that window, opening those doors, letting students know the opportunities that exist for them in the world around them. But also to raise awareness to the beauty of diversity," Rose said.