HRDC in Bozeman to open Warming Center ahead of winter storm

BOZEMAN- With frigid cold temperatures and possible snow rolling into the area the HRDC Warming Center will open its doors.
In the evenings of October 9 and 10, the shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The HRDC posted to Facebook that the Streamline will be able to provide transportation for those in need of a ride,
Evening:
Downtown Transfer Station 7:25 p.m.
7th & Mendenhall 7:30 p.m.
Morning:
Thurs. 10/10 & Fri. 10/11
Warming Center 6:45 a.m.
