HRDC in Bozeman steps in to save 41-unit affordable housing complex

BOZEMAN- The HRDC has stepped in and saved a 41-unit affordable housing complex in downtown Bozeman.
Bob Rasmus was the previous owner of the Boulevard Apartments and sold it to the HRDC. Rasmus hoped that it would continue to serve its current purpose as affordable housing.
In Bozeman, the HRDC provides a vast array of local services to help the community, from affordable housing, the warming center, and affordable early childhood education.
The HRDC says if the property had been purchased there was a high chance those units would have been lost, leaving the many residents without housing.
The HRDC says it would have been difficult to relocate those residents into housing at the same rate.
The building was built in 1914 and had its last major renovation in the early 1990s. The HRDC says they plan to make updates to the building.