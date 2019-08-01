HRDC in Bozeman early childhood education enrolling for 2019-2020

BOZEMAN- The HRDC Early Childhood Education is now enrolling for 2019-2020.
They are offering full and part-time options at no-cost and low-cost.
“In Bozeman and the surrounding area...cost of living continues to rise...accessing affordable and quality childcare remains challenging for many families,” Sara Savage Director of HRDC Early Childhood Education said in a press release to Wake Up Montana.
The HRDC's Early Childhood Education has play-based learning that provides an individualized curriculum in academics.
According to the HRDC, more than 94% of HRDC Early Childhood Education students meet or exceed kindergarten readiness expectations.
HRDC is also offering scholarships based on income and offers low-cost options for families in all income ranges in Bozeman, Belgrade, and Livingston.
This is open for children ages three, four, and five years old.
