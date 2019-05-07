BOZEMAN - The HRDC in Bozeman opened its Day Center to help people transition out of homelessness on a test run.
After a successful summer test launch of the day center, the HRDC will re-open the center in May.
The space that will be used to operate this center will be the warming shelter used in the winter months.
This transitional center will help volunteers continue the progress made in the winter months with members of the homeless community.
“A lot of times when people are experiencing homelessness, it really helps them a lot to have consistent face-to-face time with service providers,” said Adam Poeschl, the Warming Center outreach and operations manager.
Last year the work of the warming center and the day center helped transition over 30 people out of homelessness and into permanent housing.
“We can build trust talk about housing, talk about employment, sobriety, mental health and all the things that are going to help get them stabilized and into permanent housing,” said Poeschl.
Poeschl said that the center can be used as frequently or as little as members of the community need, saying some people stop by one time to take a shower on the way to a job interview and others are more frequent and just simply need more assistance.
The center will feature services to help assist people to find jobs, showers, clean clothing, and other resources to assist in the transition from homelessness.
Poeschl said if anyone is interested in donating anything to assist in this operation they are in need of plastic cutlery, plates, and cups.
Gallatin County Subaru recently made a $14,000 donation to help the HRDC operate facilities like this.