How you can attend the funeral and pay tribute to Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputy Jake Allmendinger

BOZEMAN- Over the last week members of the Montana community have been remembering and celebrating the life of fallen Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputy Jake Allmendinger.
The 31-year-old died on Saturday while trying to reach a stranded driver.
Allmendinger is the fifth Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputy to die in the line of duty in the agency's history.
Over the last week, we have seen and heard the community share stories of Allmendinger.
“As much as we're hurting right now, the love…makes up for that hurt and then some.” Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said, “so keep it coming."
The funeral ceremony for Deputy Jake Allmendinger is scheduled to be held at the Commons and Journey Church in Bozeman, Friday, October, 25, at 10:00 a.m.
A procession prior will begin on East Main Street at about 8:45 a.m. and head west on Main Street to Huffine Lane.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's department says drivers can expect long delays on Main Street during the procession and asks that you take alternate routes and avoid Main Street if possible.
Traffic will also be impacted at the intersection of Jackrabbit and Baxter lanes between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. as processional vehicles cross Jackrabbit to park.
There will be parking for the public will be at the church which will be located at 1794 Baxter Lane E. they are asking you be parked by 9:30 a.m.
Allmendinger gave a lot to his community, he was a 9-1-1 dispatcher for seven years, a Gallatin County Search and Rescue volunteer for eight, and a Sheriff’s Deputy for just over two years.
The Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association fund for the family has raised over $10,000.
To donate to the family you can click here.
All week we have seen people from across the state and county send support.
