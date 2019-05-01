How Yellowstone employees get ready for biggest day of the year

YELLOWSTONE- May 1 to Yellowstone National Park Lodges is the day the employees working for Xanterra prepare all year for.
Xanterra operates the hotels and dining halls throughout Yellowstone.
They also operate the booking lines for the same hotels.
Every May 1 employees come to work ready to help you plan your dream vacation.
May 1 is the day booking lines open for the following year.
Extra computers are brought in, additional staff is hired in conference rooms are turned into additional workstations.
But employees say it's all worth it knowing they're helping someone enjoy one of America's most iconic national parks.
“They’re so excited, you get the rare room in the Old Faithful Inn or one the rare cabins at Roosevelt and people just flip they’re so relieved and so happy you can tell that they’re so excited to be here,” said Reservation Supervisor David Anderson.
They can help you do everything from planning the perfect anniversary to horseback riding through Yellowstone for dinner.
The booking line opens at 7 a.m. and they plan on taking calls until 8 p.m.
It's important to note that this is not the only day you can book for the 2020 season just the start.