BOZEMAN- The Bozeman area has some of the most beautiful trails in our state, people from all over flock to them to hike and be outdoors.
Which means thieves are waiting to take advantage of you while you’re on that hike.
Something as simple as an iPhone charger could make you a target if you’ve got an item in the front or backseat of your car they could be trying to take it.
The Forest Service and the Gallatin County Sheriffs both say the best way to protect yourself is to have nothing in your car when you’re at a trailhead.
“In prior experience with these cases, folks are just walking through the parking lot looking into the windows,” Nate Card Patrol Captain with the Forest Service said, “they’re looking down and if they see anything they might smash and grab it otherwise there going to try the door, if the door is locked they’ll move onto the next one.”
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s office says they have a very high success rate in catching these people who break into cars and its all thanks to the public.
See something say something is the key phrase in catching them.
But it’s important to note that it’s not just one person, it’s multiple different people conducting these break-ins.
“A lot of times…we have to develop leads,” Jake Wagner Patrol Captain with Gallatin County sheriff’s said, “a lot of times it’s a depends on the public and what they’re able to provide us, it’s really a see something say something piece.”
There are a few ways to get information to the sheriff’s office when dealing with trail break-ins, you can call 406- 582-2100 or send messages to their Facebook page, they say a phone call is most helpful though.
The value of every break-in could equal a felony, so smashing a window and running off with computer could land you in some big trouble.