BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University is preparing to host Tennessee's Austin Peay State University for the quarterfinal game on Friday night, and they've released plans for how Bozeman residents and game attendees can navigate traffic and parking for the big game.
Here's how to get through the day, whether you'll be on wheels or your own two feet.
From 2-11 PM on Friday, Kagy Boulevard will be closed between Seventh Avenue and 11th Avenue.
Kagy Boulevard will detour through South 19th Avenue, Graf Street, and South Third Avenue.
The lots that will be closed for the game are Bobcat Lot 15 and Stadium Lots 20 and 25 will be out of commission for the big game starting at 6 PM this Thursday. The campus parking map can be found here.
Attendees will not need a permit to park on campus (that doesn't include stadium lots) this Friday and Saturday, except for in the 24-hour-parking spots.
Officials emphasize that there will be a lot of cars and not a lot of parking come Friday. They recommend using alternate transportation, like walking, biking, or even carpooling to the game. You can find carpools by clicking here.
A reminder that MSU's fall commencement will take place on Saturday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The processional will begin at 8:40 AM.
The university says that standard parking regulations, along with winter break parking guidelines, will start up again at 6 AM on Monday, December 16.
Anyone looking for important game day information can find it on the radio at 1610 AM, and can direct questions to Parking Services at (406) 994-1723.