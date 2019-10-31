BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State University’s basketball is warming up for another season, and that means another year of the Cats hosting the fourth annual Teddy Bear Toss.
The initiative raises money for kids with disabilities through Bozeman-based nonprofit Eagle Mount.
Men’s basketball head coach Danny Sprinkle says there’s a lot to look forward to for this year’s Teddy Bear Toss, which is set for December 5.
"Obviously, some great basketball,” says Sprinkle. “But I think, you know, more importantly, just the community and how important Eagle Mount is, the Bank of Bozeman, and how much they do for some of these kids. And really, you know, it's a life-changing event with some of the money that'll be raised.”
All you have to do to help out is make a $30 donation to Eagle Mount at the Bank of Bozeman.
You’ll further the mission of Eagle Mount, which is to encourage kids with disabilities to celebrate their strengths through outdoor recreation.
Your donation will get you a Teddy Bear Toss teddy and two free tickets to the MSU basketball men’s and women’s doubleheader on Thursday, December 5.
Bring your bear to pick up your tickets, and then at half-time of the men’s game, toss it onto the court to donate it to the kids.
You can head to the Bank of Bozeman to pick up your teddy bear starting at the beginning of November.