How to get broken household items fixed this weekend for free

BOZEMAN- Reduce, reuse and recycle, we've all heard the saying and sometimes it fitting into practice is hard.
In an effort to help deter things from ending up in the Logan Landfill a team of volunteers from across Gallatin County are hosting a fix-it clinic.
Bring everything you can carry and someone will help fix your broken item so that it does not end up in the landfill.
Last year 156,000 tons were thrown into the landfill, this year Gallatin County is on track to making that 160,000 tons.
So the goal of this event is to hit the reuse part of reduce, reuse and recycle.
“It prolongs the cycle of the product… and keeps it out of the landfill,” Patty Howard Outreach Educator for the Gallatin Solid Waste Management District said.
15 to 25 tons were diverted from the landfill because of events like this, composting and proper recycling.
Last year 120 people had all types of items fixed from fans, hairdryers to jewelry volunteers will be on site at the Belgrade Community Library fixing whatever you bring them.
One of the volunteer groups includes the Bozeman Bike Kitchen, so yes you can even have your bike fixed for free.
You can stop by the Belgrade Community Library from 11-3 p.m. this Saturday, the 23rd.
If you stop by and have something fixed post it on our Facebook page, we’d love to see what you had fixed.