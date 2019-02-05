How to be ready if the Measles reach Montana

BOZEMAN- The recent measles outbreak across the Pacific Northwest has a lot of people concerned about their health.
We gathered some information for you to take preventative steps against the illness and identify the signs of the illness in case you believe that you have contracted the virus.
On the preventative measure side, the Center for Disease Control says young children are at serious risk of illness.
It's important that with your children you revisit hand washing, 20 seconds with soap and water.
Measles is passed through the air so covering your mouth when you sneeze and cough is a great way to prevent the spread of illness.
The CDC advises wearing a surgical mask for added protection and not touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
And most importantly if you have not got the vaccination to consider doing so immediately.
“Talk to your healthcare provider about making sure you’re up-to-date on your vaccinations,” Matt Kelley MPH, Health Officer of the Gallatin County Health Department said, “Because that’s the number one thing you can do to protect yourself if we do have an outbreak in Montana or Gallatin County that brings with it some confidence that you have some immunity.”
Some of the symptoms of the measles disease include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash.
The rash could start to take effect 3 to 5 days after symptoms start, the rash can appear on the face and spread throughout the body.
If you believe that you or someone you know has the illness not only are you encouraged to speak with the doctor immediately to your asked to call the Gallatin County Health Department.
If you can't afford the vaccination and would like to get it the Gallatin County Health Department offers them for free