How to be ready if the Measles reach Montana

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER. ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 04 2019 AT 05:14 AM AVALANCHE WARNING ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 4 2019 AT 5:30 A.M. THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER IS ISSUING A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING FOR THE LIONHEAD AREA NEAR WEST YELLOWSTONE, THE CENTENNIAL RANGE, THE SOUTHERN MADISON AND SOUTHERN GALLATIN RANGES. HEAVY SNOW AND WIND ARE LOADING A WEAK SNOWPACK. NATURAL AND HUMAN TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. AVALANCHE TERRAIN AND AVALANCHE RUNOUT ZONES SHOULD BE AVOIDED. VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS EXIST AND THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS RATED HIGH ON ALL SLOPES. CONTACT THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. WEBSITE: WWW.MTAVALANCHE.COM AVALANCHE HOTLINE: 406 587 6981 THIS WARNING WILL EXPIRE OR BE UPDATED BY 6:00 A.M. ON FEBRUARY 5, 2019.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER LEVELS, WITH 4 TO 8 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...GALLATIN, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&