How to avoid bogus college scholarship offers

BOZEMAN- The Better Business Bureau is reporting several instances of potential scams targeting high school students and their parents.
With high school graduation just around the corner, families are being approached with what the BBB is calling “scholarship scams.”
Hanna Stiff with the BBB tells us they’re seeing cases where students receive a phone call offering them scholarships for a small processing fee. Students are told that after the fee is paid, the money will be processed and transferred to them.
Stiff says you should be very careful with your personal information, especially if someone calls you directly. She also warns that it’s a red flag any time you need to pay in order to access more money.
“If you do receive an unsolicited phone call, that is a red flag. You’re not going to get free money, you’re not going to get a scholarship that you didn’t apply for,” said Stiff.
Stiff recommends using the federal FAFSA application for financial aid.
She also says if the person on the phone with you is aggressive, tells you to act now, or that the opportunity for the scholarship is going away, that's a good sign that it's not a legitimate offer.
If you've received a phone call like this you're encouraged to report it to the Better Business Bureau.