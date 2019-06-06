How the Bozeman Film Celebration is helping women make film in the me too era

BOZEMAN- The second annual BZN International Film Celebration kicks off this week.

The festival is using its film power to promote issues relating to public land, land conservation along with making sure kids don’t go hungry all to try to start a bigger conversation.

The films range from talking about kids who go without food all the way to living with grizzlies and wolves and whether they should remain under the protection of the endangered species act.

Pass information is available here, film tickets can be bought at the box offices of The Ellen and Rialto.

MAKING CHANGE THROUGH FILM

The conversation they’re hoping to inspire is one of change, over the course of week filmmakers, producers, and, writers will be in town.

The films that are going to be shown all have an attachment to causes right here in Gallatin County.

Each film selected was designed to challenge the mind, spark conversation, and, hopefully, create change for people in Montana.

“It’s been scientifically proven that film can touch us in a way that we aren’t necessarily picking up in everyday life,” Beth Ann Kennedy Artistic Managing Director said, “to immerse people in that experience, our hope, and our intention is that we can move people to more sustainable choices.”

The goal is to grow your mind with the films, almost with an outside view and the conversation on issues taking place will spark change.

FILM MAKING IN THE ME TOO ERA

The film fest is also working to give women in the film industry an equal shake at getting the work shown.

One thing Kennedy brought up was that women have to work 10 times harder just to get their work viewed.

So the Bozeman Film Celebration is giving women spotlights and an opportunity to have their work shown to viewers.

Kennedy says they feel it’s important that when you put your passion into your dreams the work should have an opportunity.

So in a heavily dominated mail industry, this festival is giving the opportunity to women working just as hard.

“For the entire history of the film, women have been blocked and what we're making sure is if there’s a female out there that is producing or writing or directing that they get an equal playing ground,’ Kennedy said.

Friday at The Ellen is dedicated to women in the film, they will be spotlighting feature films produced by women and having several discussions about women in film.

A full list of films being shown is available here.