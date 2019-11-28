Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE FIRST WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES FOR THE LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 3 TO 6 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. FOR THE SECOND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES FOR THE LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 5 TO 9 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA. * WHEN...FOR THE FIRST WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. FOR THE SECOND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. BLOWING AND FALLING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

