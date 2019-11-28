BOZEMAN, Mont. - With Thanksgiving on Thursday, many Americans are looking forward to filling their bellies with food; but for many others who are food insecure or homeless, it's not quite clear where their meals will be coming from.
But one Bozeman restaurant is using sweet treats to help others get food on their table, and they're relying on the community to make it happen.
Kate Wiggins, Fundraising and Marketing Coordinator for Fork and Spoon Homestyle Kitchen, the city's only "pay-what-you-can" establishment, says the restaurant is available for everyone, whether they can pay the bill or not.
But since it was opened seven years ago by Bozeman's Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), the restaurant - which was designed to help others - has struggled to help itself.
Managers have said in the past that if something doesn't give, hard decisions for Fork and Spoon will need to be made.
"Pie it Forward" is a Fork and Spoon campaign giving community members the chance to do just that.
"We are baking a bunch of Thanksgiving pies that folks have ordered to support and help us raise funds to keep the restaurant operating," explains Wiggins.
"I think it's really cool because we have an impact on the community, even if it's small," says Delaney Hall, who came to pick up a pumpkin pie on Wednesday afternoon.
And the sales have brought more people into a restaurant that was always made to hold the community.
"I think a big misperception for a lot of people who live in Bozeman is that we're just here for folks who need a free meal," Wiggins says, "and we're not. We're here for everyone."
It's the first year of "Pie it Forward," but Fork and Spoon is seeing a big payoff, with 170 pies baked between Montana State University's Culinary Arts Program and the restaurant's chefs.
The pies have racked up $4,000 for Fork and Spoon, one big serving of community support for a local establishment.