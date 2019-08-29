BOZEMAN – An out-of-this-world experience was available for kids of all ages in Bozeman on Thursday evening, as priceless pieces of history - fragments of the moon itself - made their landing at the Bozeman Public Library.
The library’s “moon rock” exhibit was the big bang capping off a summer of reading in Bozeman.
Bozeman kids already had the chance to learn from a NASA tool kit that librarians taught with over the summer, but Thursday was students' opportunity to literally grasp what they’d been learning about over the last few months.
Six landings on the moon have brought back 842 pounds of rocks and soil samples to earth over the last five decades, and some of those wonders were available to view in Bozeman on Thursday.
The rock samples are so rare that they were sent to Montana on a loan from the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The samples are so precious that they’re kept in a vault when not on display.
NASA’s brand new space mission, the Artemis program, will put Americans back on the moon by 2024, but an American return to the moon isn’t its only objective. The agency’s website says one of Artemis’ main goals is to “inspire a new generation” and launch young STEM students into the field.
Lynn Powers, a solar system ambassador for the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab and president of the Southwest Montana Astronomical Society, was instrumental in getting the rock samples to Bozeman for the event.
Powers points out that more than 400,000 people worked on the Apollo 11 mission fifty years ago, and she hopes being able to interact with some of the discoveries that mission made could one day drive Montana students to be a part of NASA’s future programs.
“If they're not the kid that is going to be flying, maybe they're making the spacecraft, maybe they're making the spacesuit, maybe they're working on the website,” says Powers. “There are so many different ways that they can help us."
Kids were also able to be a part of several activities giving them hands-on experience with space science on Thursday, like working with a 15-by-15 floor map of the moon, designing a mission patch, and participating in a mini-lab to see how craters are made.