How does two dollars buy a direct flight into Bozeman?

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin County Commissioners just recently approved to expand the area from just Bozeman to the surrounding areas in which a bed fee can be charged in hotels.
Officially creating the Gallatin Valley Tourism Business Improvement District.
Moving forward a fee of $2.00 will be charged per-bed in Bozeman, Belgrade, and Three Forks.
Besides a cup of coffee, $2.00 can be used for a direct flight.
It all adds up from the 30 hotels in Bozeman, four hotels in Belgrade and three hotels in Three Forks.
People from across the country and the world flock to Bozeman and this year is no different.
The airport is expecting a roughly 20% spike in guests to our region.
“We’re expecting to generate about $1.2 million in Bozeman $200,000 in Belgrade and about $13,000 in Three Forks,” Gallatin County Commission Chair Joe Skinner said.
According to commission chair, they have received no pushback from the hotels in the region and added that the funds in the past used to bring bands and sporting events to Bozeman.
"It’s been used... in the past is to guarantee flights," Skinner said, "airline flights when they put in nonstop flight somewhere it usually takes a guarantee... that’s been used a number of times with this money."
So this could be used as seed money to bring more people into the area.
The airport director says that every direct and indirect flight into Gallatin County generates roughly $2000 per person of income for our region.