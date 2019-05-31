BOZEMAN- A nonprofit horse sanctuary that helps female veterans with PTSD lost its roof during this winter’s snowstorms.
Now that the snow has melted away the sanctuary is back to work preparing for programs for veterans throughout the summer.
The family running this facility say they will not stop the programs due to not having a roof, they feel the work they do for female veterans is far too important to stop.
They are in crunch mode trying to get all of the work done necessary to continue to host female veterans with PTSD from across the State of Montana.
“This program has been incredibly beneficial for female veterans surfing from PTSD and trauma we get a lot of joy from providing the program,” Lisa Ledoux the VP and COO of The Serenity Ranch said “They leave the program resilient more excited for life and the arena hasn’t stopped [that from] happening.”
Normally they would welcome veterans from across the country but due to spending close to $10,000 to have the barn taken down they were unable to pay for those flights to more bring people in.
Vets from across Montana are welcome to apply for the program, that link is available here.
Moving forward to help the veterans is no small financial undertaking.
The decision to re-build is up in the air.
It cost almost $10,000 to have the barn taken down and it’s going to cost roughly $400,000 to have it rebuilt.
The bills have stacked up leaving an organization that does work for our heroes in the financial doghouse.
“It’s going to cost in the region of $350,000 to replace it and at this point in time I can’t afford to do it,” Suzanne Carter the founder of The Serenity Ranch said, “we are a nonprofit trying to help female veterans and other people with PTSD and trauma and so we’re just going to have to figure out how to use what we have.”
On top of that damage to the barn, two vehicles were destroyed in the process.
Those vehicles were used to feed the over 134 horses a day.
This barn collapse is leaving them without an arena and a way to get food to all of the animals on the property.
Even though this experience has left them out several thousand dollars they're still pushing for it because their mission is to help people.
The sanctuary is working in partnership with Heroes and Horses both organizations work to help veteran’s male and female in recovering from PTSD, if you’re interested in donating to The Serenity Ranch a Go Fund me is here, they also are in need of an old truck to feed the animals.