Hoops for Hope to fight cancer in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- 3 on 3 to take down cancer.
Grab your Nike hightops, your 2 best friends and a basketball and head to the Ridge Athletic Club this weekend.
This Saturday from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. every basket that you make with your team goes to support the Cancer Support Community of Montana.
Cancer Support Community of Montana assists people battling cancer through all phases of treatment.
“Many people have been touched by cancer in their lives either themselves or someone they love and so Hoops for Hope is a great way to come together as a community and really celebrate in the flare of exercise,” Becky Franks Executive Director of Cancer Support Community said.
Exercise is a fundamental piece of recovery for someone with cancer.
“We know exercise so important for people who have been touched by cancer it really helps them to recover both during and after treatment,” said Franks.
All age groups are welcomed.
Nine and under, 10-12, 13-16, 16-18 and 18+
There will be both a girls and boys division in all ages and coed groups.
Participation cost $25, you can sign up here.