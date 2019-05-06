THREE FORKS- Two dogs, seven legs and one tail of survival that spanned the course of five days.
Two Montana dogs beat the odds and made it home in a real-life "Homeward Bound" story.
One Three Forks family is hugging their dogs just a little tighter after five days without their beloved pups, Hans and Jager.
They say that last week, the dogs went out for their morning bathroom break and never came back.
But it's not the first wild adventure for Hans and Jager.
The Merkel family lives on open farmland in Montana. One morning in January, the two hunting dogs never returned home for breakfast.
Kelli Merkel’s husband went on a search for the pups in the -6 degree weather, only to find Jager watching over Hans who had gotten his leg stuck in a coyote trap.
Hans lost his leg, he’s still a very happy puppy, he’s just now what Kelli calls a tripod.
When they got out again, Merkel says she immediately thought they were hurt.
Merkel's posted in multiple groups on Facebook gaining national attention from people trying to help them find their two dogs.
She was worried and just wanted them home.
“They are priceless to us," she said. "I mean, what do you want? Here is the keys to my truck. Take it. I just want my babies back."
Five days in- hope was gone, Merkel was sick inside.
“We had lost hope in our hearts,” Merkel said.
Merkel said she cried herself to sleep, heartbroken and devastated.
But everything was just about to change.
“Literally at 5:30 a.m. still pitch black outside, [my husband] Ryan comes running out of the bedroom and says barking, I said what, he said I hear barking,” she said.
After five days, giving up hope and fearing for the worst, the dogs came running back into their arms.
In a real-life homeward bound story, Hans and Jager beat the elements, hunger and being lost out in the Montana wilderness to make it back where they belong.
She says they seemed all right, although they were hungry and tired.
Merkel and her family live on a farm with wide open land. They’re now investing in a new set of wireless collars for the dogs.
Merkel says she took the money that people donated for the dogs' search and donated to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.