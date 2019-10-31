BOZEMAN- Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, the stepsister of Anne Frank, will be speaking at Montana State University. Members of the Montana Jewish community say they hope people will come listen to Schloss's compelling life story.
Anne Frank was murdered by the Nazis at Auschwitz. Frank became posthumously famous when her diary was published documenting her experience in hiding during World War II.
Eva Schloss will be speaking to students about her experience at the hands of Nazis during World War II. Schloss was at Auschwitz where her father and brother were murdered.
Schloss and her mother were freed from Auschwitz in 1945.
Schloss's stepfather is Otto Frank, Anne Frank's father. Schloss and Anne Frank were friends and knew each other. After the war, her mother married Otto Frank.
She’s coming here to speak her story and share her experience with students and members of the Bozeman community.
Members of the local Jewish community say it is incredibly important for the next generation to hear firsthand about the experience of living in a Nazi death camp.
“If we really want to counter the darkness that exists as it relates to Holocaust denial or as it relates to white supremacy or as it relates to anti-Semitism, the only real way to do it is with education,” Rabbi Chaim Bruk said. “So having someone like that at 90 years old coming from London, England to Bozeman, Montana to share her story I think will do wonders for those in attendance.”
Schloss has written several books about her experience and has spoken to more than 1,000 audiences. But the Rabbi thinks the message she is going to share with students and the community is one of extreme importance.
“I think the biggest message Eva will give the students is that the importance of recognizing other people for who they are and treating human beings with dignity,” Bruk said. “Holocausts don’t happen in a vacuum, they don’t happen just because we decide to slaughter people.”
Bruk explained that the Holocaust started with making people believe that others were less than.
“They have to start with the premise that other people are not as worthy in gods eyes as I am, and that is such a flawed perspective,” Bruk said. “I think hearing Eva's story, as she talks about how it feels to be treated as a subhuman and what that does to a society and where it leads, will help us.”
She will be taking questions from members of the audience and speaking directly to students.
Her speech will be happening this Sunday at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for students and $18 for the general public.
