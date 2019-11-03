BOZEMAN, Mont. - It was an amazing experience for Montana State University students on Sunday night as Eva Schloss, a Holocaust survivor and the stepsister and childhood friend of Anne Frank, spoke in Bozeman.
The question-and-answer session drew in hundreds and sold out quickly, with both community members and students listening to Schloss’ story on Sunday evening.
Eva Schloss spent the last year of World War II in the infamous Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau.
Schloss didn’t tell her story until four decades after the war ended, but her silence is long-over.
At 90 years old, she’s now the author of three books, and she’s spoken for more than one thousand audiences.
Schloss came from her home in London, England to be at Sunday’s Q&A event, which also included MSU President Waded Cruzado and Rabbi Chaim Bruk of Chabad Lubavitch of Montana.
As the stepsister and childhood friend of Anne Frank, Schloss saw the war unfold in a way no one else in the room on Sunday could understand.
Spending two of her teenage years in hiding, Schloss was given up on her 15th birthday after being turned in by a Nazi double-agent, and was later sent to the Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland.
On Sunday, she spoke about the events leading up to her betrayal and capture, and the lesson she hopes everyone takes away from her story.
“And this is what we all have to do,” said Schloss. “We don’t have to be just interested in our own family, in our own race, in our own color, but in our own human beings… None is better than another one. We have to really start to stop this terrible, terrible racism.”