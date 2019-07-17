Hogs are sending one 4-H kid in Bozeman to college

BOZEMAN- The Big Sky County State Fair kicks off today Wednesday, July 16.
For some people, a trip to the fair means deep-fried food and a chance to see animals that they don’t normally see.
But for the one 4-H Kid it’s a trip to college, this week-long fair is an entire year worth of work.
Oliver Huntley has been a 4-H member for the last four years.
He says that 4-H has taught him how to speak, make a sales pitch and, save his money.
He’s got his four year’s worth of 4-H money saved for a big item.
“So I sell my pigs and then I take it [the money] to the bank and put it all in my college fund,” Huntley said, “then I’ve just been waiting to tell old enough to go to college.”
Huntley believes that his pig will sell for about $7.50 a pound that pig currently weighs 235 pounds, he could take home a little over $2000.
He added that he doesn’t take any money from his pig for fun spending, he hopes to be a business major.
Right now he is not sure what college he wants to go to but the name MSU was tossed around.
Others like Ashtyn Ellerton added that 4-H has taught her how to overcome obstacles.
With weigh-in day just around the corner, Ellerton was still working hard, making business decisions to help their animals make weight.
“Right now [I’m] just trying to get water weight on my pig,” Ellerton said, “I think that’s my best option so I’m going to be feeding chocolate milk, … Gatorade anything that can make it gain weight like water weight basically.”
Ellerton's hog was just 5 pounds underweight so she spending time helping that pig bulk up.
The pig has to weigh 220 pounds, Ellerton added that she was a bit nervous, but says that its all part of the 4-h experience.
