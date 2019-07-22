BOZEMAN - Gallatin County Search and Rescue crews rescued a hiker who was injured in the Bridger Mountains over the weekend.
According to a press release from Gallatin County, Search and Rescue was called just before 2:30 PM on Sunday after a 24-year-old woman hiking in Corbley Gulch injured her ankle.
The woman was reportedly unable to continue hiking and asked other people recreating in the area to call for help when they had access to cell phone service.
Eventually, two motorcyclists found the woman and begin driving her to the trailhead area. They met with rescue crews on the trail and the woman was taken to her car. She was reportedly able to driver herself out of the area once she reached her vehicle.
In the release Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said, “It’s the little things that can get you in the back country.”
Gootkin is reminding hikers to always tell friends and family where they are going and when they expect to return.