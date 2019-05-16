THREE FORKS- Thursday was a special day for fellow officers and family members of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore, as a sign renaming a stretch of highway in his memory was unveiled.
The Deputy Mason Moore Memorial Highway sits at mile marker 109 of Highway 287, just south of the I-90 junction in Three Forks. It's the same spot where Moore was shot and killed during a pursuit on the highway exactly two year ago, Thursday.
In Deputy Moore's memory, his wife Jodi and their three children unveiled the highway sign to dozens of people. Law enforcement officers from across the state came to pay their respects to their fellow officer.
Representative Julie Dooling, who introduced the Deputy Moore highway sign bill spoke to the crowd about the importance of supporting law enforcement.
Thursday was an emotional day for everyone in attendance and for Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan.
Meehan said, "It's something we get to go there and say we remember the guy that Mason was and the father and the son and everything else for us its just a point where we actually get to have a place to memorialize the man that he was."
Community members hosted a picnic following the ceremony at David Delaittre Memorial Park where officers are working on building a pavilion in Deputy Moore's honor.