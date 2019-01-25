High-speed chase in Butte ends in crash

A 29 year old male is in police custody after a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash in uptown Butte.
A Butte officer attempted to stop a vehicle that was suspected of being involved in a past shooting incident.
The officer tried to stop the suspect vehicle on North Drive. The vehicle would not stop. The pursuit continued on various streets at speeds of 50-60 miles per hour. As the suspect vehicle was westbound on Galena Street, the vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection of Montana and Galena Street. The suspect vehicle then struck another vehicle that had been southbound on Montana Street.
The suspect vehicle then struck a light pole on the southwest corner of Montana and Galena Street.
The suspect driver then attempted to flee on foot. He was captured by police about one block west of the accident scene.
An adult female passenger who was in the suspect vehicle has been transported by A-1 Ambulance to St. James Healthcare. At this time the condition of the female passenger is unknown.
There were four occupants in the second vehicle that was involved in the collision. The adult female driver and three juvenile female passengers were not injured in the accident.
The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Northwestern Energy and the Butte Fire Department are on scene as well.
The male driver of the suspect vehicle is facing numerous felony charges as a result of this incident as well as other traffic offenses.
The incident remains under investigation and further information will be released when available.
*Statement above from Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester