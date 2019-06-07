Hey all you wine drinkers- recycle your empty bottles for free this weekend

BOZEMAN- You can’t recycle glass in Montana so one company in Bozeman is hosting an event to take your glass off your hands for free.
Pierce Flooring and Design says this weekend they will handle the recycling if you bring the glass.
In an event called, "Get off your glass Bozeman."
In a city and a state that loves its public land, they don’t want to see our glass end up in a landfill.
They are expecting to recycle over 30 tons of glass, it’s about $60 a ton to recycle and that’s before they pay the bill to ship it to Salt Lake for processing.
But they say they would rather pay the bill to recycle it then watch it end up in a landfill right here in Montana.
“We are anticipating spending a few thousand dollars but we really want to take on that expense for the community isn’t burdened with that and this stuff won’t end up in the garbage,” Marc Avalos Project Manager at Pierce Flooring and Design said.
The event is taking place on Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All you have to do is stop by the Gallatin County Fairgrounds and leave your glass behind.
They will not be excepting porcelain, mirrored glass, laminate glass or ceramic’s
Events like this are something Genevieve Burmeister of Time of Your Life Events says Bozeman needs more of.
Burmeister says in a city and a state that promotes being eco-friendly, being outdoors and making smart choices for the environment, it’s crazy to think we can’t recycle our glass.
Burmeister is a wedding planner and says it’s really just frustrating that we do so much in an area surrounded by beautiful national parks but nothing on the topic of glass.
She says the topic even comes up with guests.
“I have to tell them, unfortunately, Bozeman doesn’t recycle glass,” Burmeister said, “that just makes us as a town kind of look silly to all of these out-of-state clients that come in and throw lots of money at our economy and yet we’re throwing their glass in the garbage.”
*Pierce Flooring and Design says they recycle all the old carpet that they remove, they felt this was a natural fit and think possibly down the road there maybe a few more events like this.