BELGRADE - A Belgrade organization is helping combat vets get back on their feet, and into the ring, as they learn how to train horses.
The program is an intense 40 days of horsemanship, packing and - of course - Montana's wilderness. As they get closer with the horses, the participants also learn how to confront their everyday struggles and recovery after combat.
Tim Williams, an Army vet, is a graduate of last summer's program. He's back in Belgrade to help break 10 wild mustangs that Belgrade nonprofit Heroes and Horses came into from the Bureau of Land Management.
It's a full circle for Williams, since the horses he's training now will be used in this summer's program.
When vets return home, there's often a sense of "now, what?" The Heroes and Horses program, which was created and continues to be run by veterans, takes a different approach to post-combat recovery. It's an approach that has turned Williams' life around.
"I heard about this program probably four years ago, kind of forgot about it, and I was looking for something - was missing something in life and this program popped into my mind," recalls Williams.
While it may not be quite 'off to the races' yet, Williams is miles from where he was a few years ago.
"It's just finding your resilience. We're all pretty resilient, people that have been through similar experience, looking for purpose. It's kind of a joint effort of repurposing the horse as well as repurposing our mind and getting back on track in life and being a productive human being."
Brian Roberts is the equine manager at Heroes and Horses, and he's spent much of his life with the creatures. But he also works closely with the program's participants, spending weeks at a time with them in the wilderness.
"Teaching them patience and trust again is very big," says Roberts.
Just like the people being trained on them, each horse is different.
"We'll have some guys that come in here very anxious," Roberts says. "So I'm going to pair them with a horse that, you know, that's gonna take care of them in the mountains."
And the recovery process is different for everyone.
"We had people come in last year very addicted to heroin, severe anger issues, wanted to fight all the time," explains Roberts. "We put him with a horse that if he gets angry with, he's not gonna have the best results with. 41 days later, almost 180 degrees from what it was. He soon learned that, you know, my emotions isn't gonna change this situation, what I do is gonna change it and how I think and how I feel."
The connection between horses and vets might seem about as clear as mud. But Williams says the two have a lot in common.
"Working with an animals, a creature that's kind of disregarded by society and giving it a new purpose. Combat vets, we're all in the same boat. We're all unique but none of us are special. A creature that's in a different environment now and we need to repurpose ourselves and keep moving... Yeah, you gotta keep moving. It's either that or lay down and die."
Heroes and Horses is looking for applicants for their summer 2020 program. The deadline is the end of February.