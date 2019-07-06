27-year-old Joseph Dwayne Matt

HELENA – Police are looking for a walk-away from the Helena Pre-Release Center Saturday morning.

The Helena Police Department describe Joseph Dwayne Matt as a 27-year-old Native American man who is six feet tall, weighs 177 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Matt was reportedly last seen around 3:30 PM Friday, wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt and black shoes.

If you see Matt or have information about his location, you can contact HPD at (406) 457-8866 or call your local law enforcement agency.

