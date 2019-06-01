LINCOLN - Officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will soon act on a project to remove overgrowth on the Lincoln Ranger District.
The proposed Willow Creek Vegetation Project, which covers 2,140 acres of land southwest of Lincoln, would tackle forest overgrowth in the Willow Creek-Dalton Mountain area by thinning trees while “leaving a healthy, open stand of more diverse and desirable trees,” according to a release from HLCNF.
Forest staff would also start prescribed fires to lower potential wildfire fuel while creating “a more resilient forest and grassland ecosystem,” under the project.
The agency says that areas thick with vegetation, such as those with dead, dying and hazardous trees, can increase the chances of wildfire while negatively affecting the health of shrubs and other plants nearby. Additionally, it can also encourage infestation from insects like the mountain pine beetles.
For more information on the project, you can check out the Willow Creek Vegetation Project Decision Memo, or visit HLCNF’s official site.