BOZEMAN- Heebs Grocery has been a staple in the Bozeman community since 1947 and today the store moves into a bigger location.
Being the little guy and competing with corporate grocery stores is difficult but Heebs at the tail end of Maine St. has withstood the test of time.
Owner Mitch Bradley is proud to be one of the only local grocery stores in the Bozeman, hung in the new store is a map of the United States proudly displaying that the companies headquarters and only store is right here in Bozeman.
Yesterday an army helped put the new store together, that army featured his wife and co-owner of the store Shari Bradley and Mitch's sister who came home to Bozeman from Spokane to be part of the event.
"We are a chain of one," Bradley jokingly said.
Bradley is from Bozeman and is very involved with the community and has been planning this move for several years.
Earlier in the week he closed down his location at 544 E. Main St. and moved down the street not far from the original location to the stores new home at 200 Highland Blvd. The store will reopen at 9 AM Thursday morning in a much bigger storefront. With all that new space comes new jobs. Something that Bradley is proud to supply the community.
“[We] were originally at 24 [employees] now we have up to 60 people working for us so yes we have significantly hired a bunch and we’re hoping when to be able to hire some more when business really takes off,” Bradley said.
Heebs Grocery was originally named Heebs Grocery and now will go by the new name Heebs Fresh Market.
Heebs Fresh Market will be selling more fresh produce than prior and will have a larger deli where people can purchase ready to eat meals and enjoy them in the stores in its new sitting area.
If you stop by the Heebs Fresh Market tweet us your photos to @wakeupmontana we’d love to hear what you think of the new shop.