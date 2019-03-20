Bozeman's heavy snowfall has begun melting, causing flood concerns in the city's streets.
The city has felt the weight of about 100 inches of snow this year. While that's not as much as years past, it's been stacking on top of itself with January and February's consistently cold temperatures.
With more than 2,700 inlets around the city, Bozeman officials say their biggest concern is ice blocking water from getting into those drains.
Mike Dilbeck, Bozeman's Stormwater Utility Foreman, says they'll see up to "three, four, six, eight inches right on top of an inlet," which makes it more difficult for the water to get into the drain. And with that much ice on top of the drain, the water will start to "pond" instead of go where it needs to: the inlet.
And Matt Workman, Assistant Street Superintendent for the city elaborates, saying, "We're running into some ponding issues at intersections, so we're opening up intakes as that starts happening."
And it's not just ponding, but the potholes that grow as a result of the water.
"That's our biggest push," says Workman, and getting those potholes filled and getting water off of the roadways have become public works priorities.
Another problem the city faces is an increase in mud, which causes the ponding around town.
Once workers start sucking up the water it can disappear in a matter of seconds, but officials say it's just a matter of getting to the blockages before flooding begins.
Residents can help prevent flooding by breaking up ice on inlets near their homes.