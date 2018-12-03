MISSOULA - Health officials have confirmed that a child from Missoula County died of complications from influenza. It's the first fatal flu case in the state for the 2018-2019 season.
Missoula City-County Health Department issued a release on Tuesday afternoon confirming the incident.
Health officials say influenza cases typically spike in January and February, and over 10,000 cases were reported last season, including seven deaths. One child under 18 is confirmed to have died in the 2017-2018 flu season.
The family of the child, 6-year-old Allison Eaglespeaker, is holding a Gofundme to help cover expenses. Her family says she died of complications due to influenza B and pneumonia. She died Dec. 1 at Community Hospital.
From the Missoula County release:
There are many weeks of flu activity left and the CDC continues to recommend getting a flu vaccine to help protect against influenza. The Missoula City-County Health Department, 301 West Alder St., offers influenza vaccine for all ages starting at six months of age. Cost is $46, and we offer a sliding fee scale for children’s vaccine and can also bill Medicaid and private insurance.
You can WALK-IN at the following times:
- Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays & Fridays from 9 to 4:30
- Wednesdays from 10 to 4:30
Please call our vaccination clinic at 258-4745 for more information on influenza and flu shots.
In addition, everyday precautions can help stop the spread of flu. Those measures include:
- Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Washing your hands often with soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, if soap and water are not available.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Avoiding close contact with sick people.
- Staying home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or necessities.