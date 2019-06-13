THREE FORKS - If you’re hearing the faint sound of country music and cheers around Three Forks, that’s because Headwaters Country Jam started on Thursday.
While music is what brings people to the weekend music festival, it’s not always the main event.
“You get to meet new people, every time you go and camp,” says attendee Blake Rouns. “Never know who you’re gonna camp next to, and then you might become best friends with ’em.”
Concertgoer Mickell Mannell agreed: “The people, the people are awesome. You just get to walk around and meet new people, and everyone’s having a great time.”
“There’s normally someone naked in the camp at all times,” jokes Mitch Bradley, who is somewhat of a Headwaters veteran, now bringing newcomer friends along for the ride in their personal RV campground - what they call “Camp S*** Show.”
This year, 20,000 people will be at Headwaters, which overtakes an area west of Three Forks for three days every year.
Even with a local focus, there’s no plans for this music festival – only in it’s 12th year – to get smaller any time soon.
“The residents of Montana love this event, and we love this event, too,” says Headwaters Communications Director Lauren Zimmerman. “So, we want to continue to keep it very locally focused to a place where people can say ‘This is my Headwaters Country Jam in Montana, and if you’ve never been, you’re really missing out.’”
Headwaters runs until Saturday, and tickets and camping spaces are still available. Organizers want to remind concertgoers that extra parking is available off-site.