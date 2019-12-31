Hazardous winter conditions to impact travel through New Year's Day
You may want to reevaluate your holiday travel plans as heavy snow is expected to create hazardous winter travel conditions through Wednesday evening.
There are several Winter Storm Warnings and Weather Advisories in place.
From the National Weather Service:
Hazardous winter travel conditions will impact many of the passes and high valleys of central and western Montana today through Wednesday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for all of Southwest Montana, as well as for the higher terrain central Montana, for this evening through Wednesday evening. Minimal snow and impacts are expected for lower elevations of central and north-central Montana (including Helena, Great Falls, and the rest of the plains). If you have travel plans through the advisory or warning areas, consider delaying travel or seeking an alternate route if possible.
Snow, rain and freezing drizzle are also expected to impact Western Montana, creating icy conditions.
