Halloween events taking place around the Gallatin Valley

BOZEMAN- Here is some Halloween fun the whole family can jump in on in the Bozeman area.
Malloween will be taking place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 31 at Gallatin Valley Mall, trick-or-treaters can go to different mall shops to get some treats.
Mall trick-or-treaters can also meet Champ the Montana State University mascot and get free professional family photos taken with him.
From 4 to 6 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Bozeman you knock on the doors of downtown businesses, over 150 businesses are welcoming trick-or-treaters to the downtown area with candy.
At the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, there will be a free Harvest Carnival at the indoor arena, event planners say it is best for kids 2 to 14, that will be starting at 5:30 p.m.
You are encouraged to come dressed up in costume and they will be giving out treats.
In Belgrade, businesses from all over town will set up in the downtown area offering treats.
It’s being hosted by the Belgrade Chamber from 4 to 6 p.m.
In Three Forks you can stop by the Sacajawea Hotel for Halloween at the Sacajawea Hotel from 4-7 p.m.
They will be out on their porch with Live Music from Jessica Hegg, Grand Teton Brewing handing out samples, and a mini pumpkin hunt at 5 p.m. everyone walking to 5 years old can take part in the pumpkin hunt.
In West Yellowstone, The West Yellowstone historical jail has become a Haunted Asylum.
You can come walk through from 7 p.m. to midnight. This one is middle school-aged students and adults.
