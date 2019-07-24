Hacks to be ready for a hike in case it takes an unexpected turn

BOZEMAN- Gallatin County Search and Rescue says calls for help are picking up. Here's what you should bring with you on a hike so you can avoid trouble in the woods.
With summer upon us and with people heading to the trails Search and Rescue is asking you to be ready in case a hike takes an unexpected turn.
Some tips for trail readiness are-
• Sun protection: sunblock, a sun hoodie or other lightweight cover-up
• Water, in bottles or a bladder
• Snacks like granola bars, twice what you think you’ll need
• A way to stay warm: A waterproof coat or hard shell will protect you from wind and rain, which will keep you warm in most summer circumstances
• A way to stay dry: hard shell, poncho, rain jacket, even a large garbage bag
• An extra pair of socks
• First aid kit including moleskin for blisters, band-aids, gauze, and tape, ibuprofen
• A fully charged cell phone, battery pack and cable; use airplane mode when you don’t need cell service to preserve the battery
• A charged headlamp in case you end up out after dark
They also add not to be afraid to turn around – the mountains will be there tomorrow.
If you need help, call right away; don’t wait for dark.