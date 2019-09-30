Hacks for winter driving

BOZEMAN- If you are heading across the state today here are a few hacks you can use on the road in the snowy weather.
In September we’re not really thinking about winter driving, theses hacks may this might good to pass on to those first-time drivers at home.
AAA says,
- Drive slowly.
- Increase your following distance to five to six seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.
- Know your brakes. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.
- Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads will just make your wheels spin.
You can find more from AAA here, you can also find a list of items here that can be handy in your car.
MHP says over the last two days we’ve seen over 20 incidents.