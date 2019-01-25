BOZEMAN- Five and a half years ago Roost opened its doors in Bozeman on Main Street.
The restaurant actually attached to the original chicken coop of the Kirk Homestead recently had a very famous visitor.
Guy Fieri was on vacation in Yellowstone with his family when they stumbled upon Roost here in Bozeman.
After that first visit Fieri called in the troops and brought his crew to Bozeman and over the course of two days shot his show Diners, Dives-ins, and Dives.
Kari Martin the general manager says that it’s a big honor to have had him here in Bozeman.
“We are the first restaurant in Montana to be on the show,” Martin said.
A title that they wear proudly.
Martin says it’s the community she owes the thanks too.
“We just keep trucking along the business has grown exponentially over the last five and a half years and we just want to keep going down that path,” Martin said.
They are in the process of searching for a location for a second restaurant.
A staple food item at the restaurant is Chicken on a Stick.
Its chicken wrapped up a stick with a biscuit on top. It’s what Guy ate when he was at Roost.
The chicken on the stick was something they served at their food cart when they were working fairs.
You can read and view the Food Network write up here.